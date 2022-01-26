Firefighters battle building fire in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a building fire in north Springfield on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the building at National and Atlantic around 11 a.m.

Firefighters contained the fire to the one building. They fought the fire from the outside, saying it was too dangerous to enter. Investigators say utilities had been shut off to the vacant building.

Crews have closed National Avenue as firefighters battle the fire.

