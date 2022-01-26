Advertisement

Firefighters battle building fire in north Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a building fire in north Springfield on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the building at National and Atlantic around 11 a.m.

Firefighters contained the fire to the one building. They fought the fire from the outside, saying it was too dangerous to enter. Investigators say utilities had been shut off to the vacant building.

Crews have closed National Avenue as firefighters battle the fire.

