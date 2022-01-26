Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 30s today & flurries tonight

Temperatures warm-up this weekend
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We woke up to single-digit wind chills this morning! While the air still has a bite to it, those temperatures will reach higher levels than yesterday. Tuesday’s high topped out at 31°, but this afternoon we will reach 36°.

Temperatures, while cold, will be warmer than yesterday
Temperatures, while cold, will be warmer than yesterday(KYTV)

Flurries are possible late this evening as low pressure moves through central Arkansas. Because of our positioning on the north side of the low pressure and dry air, flurries, or at most a light dusting,  is all that will develop for the southernmost Ozarks.

A few flurries may develop Wednesday night
A few flurries may develop Wednesday night(KYTV)

Temperatures will return to near-normal values tomorrow as the high climbs to the 40s. Then, another cold front will push south Thursday night and drop temperatures to the 30s Friday. A few flurries may again develop along the front, but they will be fighting our dry air.

Heading into a weekend warm-up
Heading into a weekend warm-up(KYTV)

If you don’t like the cold, you will love the weekend temperatures! We rise to the 50s as high pressure develops west. We’ll be dry with no weekend rain chances. The 50s will continue through early next week.

This is a way out, but watching for a more active pattern to develop around the first few days of February. Upper-level low pressure develops around that time that may help induce wintry precipitation or rainfall by the mid-week. No specifics yet this far out, but mid-week is the time frame to watch.

Next week looks active as low pressure moves in
Next week looks active as low pressure moves in(KYTV)

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office’s crime scene unit is set up outside the home.
Woman found dead in home south of Springfield identified
Police are investigating a deadly crash on Sunday in Springfield.
OTC professor dies from injuries in a single-car crash on Sunday
Ice Cream Factory opening manufacturing plant in Lebanon, Mo.
Ice Cream Factory opening manufacturing plant in Lebanon, Mo.
Driver crashes into a sign at Fort and Berkeley during a chase in Springfield
Driver taken into custody after a chase in Springfield, Mo.
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say

Latest News

New Harps grocery store opens in Harrison, Ark.
Missouri panel OKs recall options for school board members
The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services is adding new COVID-19 testing sites in...
State of Missouri holds drive-thru COVID-19 in Marshfield, Mo.
State of Missouri holds drive-thru COVID-19 in Marshfield, Mo.
Katie Towns/Springfield-Greene County Health Dept.
WATCH: Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. updates COVID-19 hospitalizations, testing