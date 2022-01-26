Advertisement

Four promoted within Springfield Police Department

Jason Carter, Angela Patterson, Kaylee Friend, Brandon Keene
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department on Wednesday recognized the promotions of three sworn officers and one non-sworn employee.

Promoted to Sergeant were Officer Jason Carter, Corporal Brandon Keene, and Corporal Kaylee Friend.

Angela Patterson was promoted to NIBRS (National Incident-Based Reporting System) Coordinator.

