Four promoted within Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department on Wednesday recognized the promotions of three sworn officers and one non-sworn employee.

Promoted to Sergeant were Officer Jason Carter, Corporal Brandon Keene, and Corporal Kaylee Friend.

Angela Patterson was promoted to NIBRS (National Incident-Based Reporting System) Coordinator.

