Four promoted within Springfield Police Department
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department on Wednesday recognized the promotions of three sworn officers and one non-sworn employee.
Promoted to Sergeant were Officer Jason Carter, Corporal Brandon Keene, and Corporal Kaylee Friend.
Angela Patterson was promoted to NIBRS (National Incident-Based Reporting System) Coordinator.
