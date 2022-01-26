Harps opens new grocery store in Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Harps opened its newest grocery store on Wednesday in Harrison.

The store is located off of U.S. 65 at the former location of the JC Penney’s store.

Harps is a 100% employee-owned company operating 116 stores in four states including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas. The company employs 5,500.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.