Harps opens new grocery store in Harrison, Ark.

Grand Opening January 26th
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Harps opened its newest grocery store on Wednesday in Harrison.

The store is located off of U.S. 65 at the former location of the JC Penney’s store.

Harps is a 100% employee-owned company operating 116 stores in four states including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas. The company employs 5,500.

