Advertisement

Man sought in fatal shooting of Houston-area deputy arrested

Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law...
Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law enforcement early Wednesday morning.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a 51-year-old man who had been on the run after being accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop this past weekend has been arrested in Mexico.

Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law enforcement early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Rosales was found in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, located across the U.S.-Mexico border from Del Rio, Texas. Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl.

Charles Galloway was shot and killed around 12:45 a.m. Sunday after pulling over a Toyota Avalon. Prosecutors have filed a charge of capital murder against Rosales.

Police say they’re working to return Rosales to Houston.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office’s crime scene unit is set up outside the home.
Woman found dead in home south of Springfield identified
HyVee in Springfield hands out N95 respirators through federal program.
Should you reuse an N95 mask? Here’s what to keep in mind if you decide to reuse it
Police are investigating a deadly crash on Sunday in Springfield.
OTC professor dies from injuries in a single-car crash on Sunday
Ice Cream Factory opening manufacturing plant in Lebanon, Mo.
Ice Cream Factory opening manufacturing plant in Lebanon, Mo.
Driver crashes into a sign at Fort and Berkeley during a chase in Springfield
Driver taken into custody after a chase in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

FILE - Neil Young poses for a portrait in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sept. 9, 2019. Spotify says...
Spotify says it will grant Young’s request to remove music
The North Arkansas Transit Service in Harrison is improving its city route system to mimic...
North Arkansas Transit Service upgrades city routes in Harrison
FILE - Gov. Ned Lamont, left, talks with Jeanne Peters, 95, during a visit to The Reservoir...
Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers
On Your Side: Ways to get rid of old electronics
Courtesy: KMOV-TV
2 St. Louis police officers shot in Ferguson, hospitalized