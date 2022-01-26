Monett, Mo. building restoration project hopes to attract new businesses

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Downtown Monett is looking a little different after a building restoration project began.

Just a few weeks ago the former First National Bank building was covered in stucco. It was removed to place the building on the National Register of Historic Places. HHR construction removed the exterior and began replacing the roof. It is remodeling the inside of the building too.

“We’ve talked for the last four years at least about taking this stucco off,” said HHR Contractors owner Thad Hood. “When we went through and put a lot of these buildings on the historical registry, we could not do that with this building because of the exterior surface.”

Owners Thad Hood and Bob Berger hope that once the project is completed it will draw in new attractions and housing to the area.

“We’re working with an architect now and the plans are yet to be determined,” said Hood. “We would like to see a nice white tablecloth sit-down restaurant downtown, and maybe the top floor would become apartments.”

BH Broadway LLC took possession of the building in September for its third building restoration project downtown. Mocha Joe’s and the Monett Historical Museum buildings are the two most recently completed renovation projects.

“I think how it would benefit the city of Monett is one, it’s an iconic building,” said Hood. “We need to do our best to continue to try to restore the downtown. And maybe it’s just the next building and string of buildings that end up being refurbished downtown.”

The project is expected to take at least a year to complete. Until then, a portion of 4th Street and the sidewalks are closed to traffic while that space is used by contractors.

