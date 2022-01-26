Roaring River State Park most visited state park in Missouri in 2021

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - For the second year in a row, Roaring River State Park in Cassville was the most visited state park in Missouri.

In 2021, more than 1.9 million tourists visited Roaring River State Park. Park officials say that’s a 30% increase from 2020. And they hope to see the momentum continue this year.

“That is a huge jump of people and a lot of them are new campers,” said Roaring River State Park manager, Joel Topham. “A lot of them are thrill-seekers, hikers, people wanting to get out into the outdoors.”

Topham says tradition plays a huge role in the number of visitors the park sees each year. Whether that’s enjoying the opening day of trout season or spending time with family and friends hiking and fishing in the summer.

”We’ve always been considered the hidden gem of Barry County, there are lots of people that are just discovering us now,” said Topham.

As new guests come into the area, improvements are being made to enhance their experience.

”A lot of the roadways will have new asphalt put down and we’ll also be redoing 32 sites in campground 3,” Topham said.

Roaring River Resort and RV Park owner Donald Craig says the park has a huge impact on Cassville’s business and revenue.

”Without Roaring River, we probably wouldn’t have a business,” said Craig. “1.9 million people were here last year, obviously a lot come here to fish and they end up staying with us as a result.”

Craig says visitors come from all across the country and many things keep them coming back.

”It’s beautiful, it’s friendly, it’s nice to be outside and they can bring their family here on the weekend,” said Craig. “It’s inexpensive and just overall a great experience.”

Topham says the park is already booked for the opening day of trout season on March 1, an event that brings in thousands of visitors each year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.