Advertisement

Roaring River State Park most visited state park in Missouri in 2021

For the second year in a row, Roaring River State Park in Cassville was the most visited state...
For the second year in a row, Roaring River State Park in Cassville was the most visited state park in Missouri.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - For the second year in a row, Roaring River State Park in Cassville was the most visited state park in Missouri.

In 2021, more than 1.9 million tourists visited Roaring River State Park. Park officials say that’s a 30% increase from 2020. And they hope to see the momentum continue this year.

“That is a huge jump of people and a lot of them are new campers,” said Roaring River State Park manager, Joel Topham. “A lot of them are thrill-seekers, hikers, people wanting to get out into the outdoors.”

Topham says tradition plays a huge role in the number of visitors the park sees each year. Whether that’s enjoying the opening day of trout season or spending time with family and friends hiking and fishing in the summer.

”We’ve always been considered the hidden gem of Barry County, there are lots of people that are just discovering us now,” said Topham.

As new guests come into the area, improvements are being made to enhance their experience.

”A lot of the roadways will have new asphalt put down and we’ll also be redoing 32 sites in campground 3,” Topham said.

Roaring River Resort and RV Park owner Donald Craig says the park has a huge impact on Cassville’s business and revenue.

”Without Roaring River, we probably wouldn’t have a business,” said Craig. “1.9 million people were here last year, obviously a lot come here to fish and they end up staying with us as a result.”

Craig says visitors come from all across the country and many things keep them coming back.

”It’s beautiful, it’s friendly, it’s nice to be outside and they can bring their family here on the weekend,” said Craig. “It’s inexpensive and just overall a great experience.”

Topham says the park is already booked for the opening day of trout season on March 1, an event that brings in thousands of visitors each year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office’s crime scene unit is set up outside the home.
Woman found dead in home south of Springfield identified
HyVee in Springfield hands out N95 respirators through federal program.
Should you reuse an N95 mask? Here’s what to keep in mind if you decide to reuse it
Police are investigating a deadly crash on Sunday in Springfield.
OTC professor dies from injuries in a single-car crash on Sunday
Ice Cream Factory opening manufacturing plant in Lebanon, Mo.
Ice Cream Factory opening manufacturing plant in Lebanon, Mo.
Driver crashes into a sign at Fort and Berkeley during a chase in Springfield
Driver taken into custody after a chase in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

The North Arkansas Transit Service in Harrison is improving its city route system to mimic...
North Arkansas Transit Service upgrades city routes in Harrison
On Your Side: Ways to get rid of old electronics
Courtesy: KMOV-TV
2 St. Louis police officers shot in Ferguson, hospitalized
North Arkansas Transit Service upgrades city routes in Harrison
North Arkansas Transit Service upgrades city routes in Harrison
Firefighters vacant building fire in north Springfield