Springfield Police Academy welcomes 27 recruits for its 75th class

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Academy welcomed 27 recruits for its 75th class.

The newest recruits have unique backgrounds. Some have been in the military while others are leaving their fast-food jobs to work on the force. Some are from Missouri while others are from as far away as California.

”I think the main goal here is to mirror your community because everybody in the community is from different walks of life,” Greg Anderson, the Resource Management Officer for the Springfield Police Department says.

And while the latest recruits are excited to have made it to the academy, the department can’t deny they are lucky to have them and so many of them.

”[We’re] running very short-staffed right now,” said Anderson. “So it means a lot of them to get additional help on the way.”

They have six months of intense law enforcement training followed by 13 weeks of on-the-job training.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.