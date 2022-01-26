Springfield Rep. Quade proposes bill to reimburse costs of attorney general’s school masking lawsuits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield filed legislation providing full reimbursement to local public school districts for legal expenses incurred defending against frivolous lawsuits filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

“Local public school budgets are already stretched thin because of the pandemic,” Rep. Quade said. “They shouldn’t have to foot the bill for Eric Schmitt’s shameful campaign stunts.”

Forty-five mask-requiring school districts in Missouri face lawsuits from Attorney General Schmitt. Schmitt on Friday filed a lawsuit seeking to halt 36 districts from requiring masks amid a record surge in COVID-19 cases. On Monday, he added nine more. Most of the districts are in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas. The Waynesville School District is the only one in the Ozarks.

Schmitt says parents, not bureaucrats, should be making health decisions for children. He questions the effectiveness of masks, although health experts say masks slow the virus’ spread. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found strong evidence mask mandates help.

State Sen. Doug Beck, of Affton, pre-filed similar legislation, Senate Bill 922, in December.

“The attorney general is abusing the powers of his office to stop schools from keeping kids and teachers safe,” Beck said. “I am in disbelief we are even having this conversation. He is even suing the St. Louis County Special School District, which educates some of our most vulnerable children. This has got to stop.”

In November, Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green declared that health orders issued by local authorities under state health regulations were “null and void.”

