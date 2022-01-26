State of Missouri holds drive-thru COVID-19 in Marshfield, Mo.

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services is adding new COVID-19 testing sites in the Ozarks.

The state hosted a first drive-thru site in Marshfield at Ellis O. Jackson Park on Tuesday. It will host another Saturday at Hammons Field.

Webster County Health Administrator Scott Allen says the positivity rate at a similar drive-thru spot last week reached around 50%. He encourages you to get tested if feeling any symptoms.

“We have really an infinite number,” said Allen. “I would say probably up to 500 today if we needed to. I don’t know the demands going to be that high. But I think that that’s a reasonable number. But certainly, we can handle the folks that come in.”

The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services will operate the drive-thru testing site at Hammons Field on Saturday. It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.