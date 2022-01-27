Advertisement

Consumer Crackdown: What to know about these QR Code Scams

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KY3/InvestigateTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to find new and safer ways to interact with customers. One of the more popular touchless technologies is QR codes.

InvestigateTV learned scammers are finding ways to redirect people from a local business or restaurant to sites aimed at stealing your personal information. InvestigateTV’s Sandra Jones explains how not to get scammed.

