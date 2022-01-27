Advertisement

Driver loses control on slick road, crashes into home in Springfield

The crash happened around the 8 a.m. hour near Campbell and Catalpa north of Parkview High...
The crash happened around the 8 a.m. hour near Campbell and Catalpa north of Parkview High School.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a driver lost control on slick roads, then crashed into a home in Springfield.

The crash happened around the 8 a.m. hour near Campbell and Catalpa north of Parkview High School.

Investigators say the driver was traveling northbound on Campbell and lost control and hit the home. The damage to the home is minor. Police say the driver did not suffer any serious injuries.

