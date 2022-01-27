Advertisement

Former Forsyth, Mo. school employee charged with sexual contact with student

If convicted, Katelyn Hester, 26, could be facing a sentence of up to four years in prison.
If convicted, Katelyn Hester, 26, could be facing a sentence of up to four years in prison.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) -The Taney County prosecutor filed charges against a teacher, accused of inappropriate relations with a student.

Investigators say they received information Katelyn Hester was having sex with a Forsyth High School student while she was employed by the school district. Investigators say it happened in July of 2021 in a wooded, secluded part of Kirbyville. Investigators say they talked to the 18-year-old student in October, who told them he and Hester had consensual sex six or seven times last school year. Investigators say Hester admitted to having sex, but only one time.

CASA program director, Rebecca Weber says being aware of who has access to your children is important.

”Who are they talking to, be aware even people in authority that are trusted individuals of the community it’s all about who has access to your child and the power they hold over them,” said Weber.

KY3 reached out to the Forsyth School District about the incident and was given the following statement:

”Forsyth R-III Schools is committed to the health, safety, and well-being of our students. Any and all student safety concerns are investigated and addressed thoroughly and immediately as Board policies provide. This is a personnel matter, the district cannot comment on the specifics of the situation; however, the individual is no longer employed at Forsyth Schools.”

If convicted, Hester could face up to four years in prison.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HyVee in Springfield hands out N95 respirators through federal program.
Should you reuse an N95 mask? Here’s what to keep in mind if you decide to reuse it
The sheriff’s office’s crime scene unit is set up outside the home.
Woman found dead in home south of Springfield identified
Sarah Pasco murder suspects
2 of 9 charged with Lawrence County woman’s murder sentenced to decades in prison
Edward Martinez
Springfield man facing 22 more charges, accused of sexually abusing young girls for decades
Police are investigating a deadly crash on Sunday in Springfield.
OTC professor dies from injuries in a single-car crash on Sunday

Latest News

A federal grand jury has indicted seven southwest Missouri residents for roles in a conspiracy...
7 Springfield, Rogersville residents charged for conspiracy involving thousands of stolen catalytic converters
7 Springfield, Rogersville residents charged for conspiracy involving thousands of stolen catalytic converters
Wednesday of next week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One More Cold Day
Evangel University/Springfield, Mo.
Evangel University staff and students react to $1 million grant for diversity training for ministers