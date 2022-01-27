Former Forsyth, Mo. school employee charged with sexual contact with student

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) -The Taney County prosecutor filed charges against a teacher, accused of inappropriate relations with a student.

Investigators say they received information Katelyn Hester was having sex with a Forsyth High School student while she was employed by the school district. Investigators say it happened in July of 2021 in a wooded, secluded part of Kirbyville. Investigators say they talked to the 18-year-old student in October, who told them he and Hester had consensual sex six or seven times last school year. Investigators say Hester admitted to having sex, but only one time.

CASA program director, Rebecca Weber says being aware of who has access to your children is important.

”Who are they talking to, be aware even people in authority that are trusted individuals of the community it’s all about who has access to your child and the power they hold over them,” said Weber.

KY3 reached out to the Forsyth School District about the incident and was given the following statement:

”Forsyth R-III Schools is committed to the health, safety, and well-being of our students. Any and all student safety concerns are investigated and addressed thoroughly and immediately as Board policies provide. This is a personnel matter, the district cannot comment on the specifics of the situation; however, the individual is no longer employed at Forsyth Schools.”

If convicted, Hester could face up to four years in prison.

