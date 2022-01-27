Greene County announces 23 citations, 4 arrests from speed enforcement event Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies participated in a speed enforcement event Wednesday.
Authorities say events like this are designed to prevent speeding and keep the roadways safe.
Here are the following statistics from the initiative Friday:
- 102 traffic stops
- 4 felony warrant arrests
- 23 speeding citations
- 1 citation for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle
- 1 citation for driving while revoked
- 3 citations for non-insured drivers
- 6 citations for non-moving violations
Many of the citations and arrests came near the area of U.S. Route 60 and State Highway J. The speed enforcement event was funded by a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
