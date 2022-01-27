Greene County announces 23 citations, 4 arrests from speed enforcement event Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies participated in a speed enforcement event Wednesday.

Authorities say events like this are designed to prevent speeding and keep the roadways safe.

Here are the following statistics from the initiative Friday:

102 traffic stops

4 felony warrant arrests

23 speeding citations

1 citation for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle

1 citation for driving while revoked

3 citations for non-insured drivers

6 citations for non-moving violations

Many of the citations and arrests came near the area of U.S. Route 60 and State Highway J. The speed enforcement event was funded by a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

