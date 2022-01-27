Advertisement

Greene County announces 23 citations, 4 arrests from speed enforcement event Wednesday

Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies participated in a speed enforcement event Wednesday.

Authorities say events like this are designed to prevent speeding and keep the roadways safe.

Here are the following statistics from the initiative Friday:

  • 102 traffic stops
  • 4 felony warrant arrests
  • 23 speeding citations
  • 1 citation for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle
  • 1 citation for driving while revoked
  • 3 citations for non-insured drivers
  • 6 citations for non-moving violations

Many of the citations and arrests came near the area of U.S. Route 60 and State Highway J. The speed enforcement event was funded by a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

