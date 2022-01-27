Leigh’s Lost and Found: Woman fears her service animal Pit Bull was stolen to use for dog fighting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring a service dog that likely was stolen from a backyard in Springfield.

Barney is just a puppy but his owner, Jessica Isom, got him trained and certified in the few months she had him. She’s had a tough go of it and getting Barney back would mean the world to her.

Jessica tells us, “I’m a victim of domestic abuse. My husband abused me and broke two bones in my lower back. When I got Barney, he made me happy for the first time, I can’t tell you how long since I’ve been happy, to be able to go out with him and play and laugh and smile for a reason finally. I felt like my family was finally complete.”

“I let him out with other dogs I was taking care of for a woman. I just stepped inside for a split second and when I went to go let them all in, he was gone.

Jessica goes on to say, “I got him when he was six weeks old. I was bottle feeding him because he wasn’t wanting to eat soft dog food just yet. He’s such a sweet little boy.”

“Barney would help me get out of my shell and get outside and play around, and he even rollerbladed with me. He would chase me up and down the street as I rollerbladed.

Her biggest concern, “I’ve heard of other pits being stolen so they can go be put against other pits and other animals and I really don’t that for him. They’ll actually press charges where you can get a year in jail for taking someone’s service animal. I don’t want to do that. I just want my dog back, that’s all I want.”

Jessica is pleading for Barney’s safe return, no questions asked.

“If I have him back I’ll feel whole again and have a reason to smile again.”

Barney went missing in mid October from west Marty street in Springfield, just north of Weaver Road and west of Scenic. If you have any information, please send your tips in to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

