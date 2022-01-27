Marshfield School District moving to a 4-day school week for 2022-2023 school year

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School will look a little different for students and staff in the Marshfield School District during the next school year.

The school board unanimously voted in favor of a four-day week starting in August. The district said the driving force behind the change is the worker shortage from teachers, substitutes, and even bus drivers.

Superintendent Mike Henry said most likely Monday will be the day off. The school day will be 26 minutes longer. He said teachers will use every other Monday as a workday.

“To get their plans and everything together as much as we can during the school day, so that our teachers aren’t working as many hours into the evening hours and on the weekends, “ said Henry. “That’s just not sustainable.

When it comes to students, Supt. Henry said the district will partner with a third-party service to provide free childcare for students in kindergarten to eighth grade at the school. Students will receive three meals a day.

The district is also looking into an option for high school students to have a place to work on their day off, such as the library. Henry said the day off will benefit high school students for a college visit day or to pick up extra hours if they have a job. Sports and other after-school activities will happen on Mondays.

The new plan won’t negatively impact classified staff.

“They will have reduced hours, but that will allow us to increase their hourly rate to keep their annual pay the same,” said Henry.

While some parents agree with the new plan.

“I think it will be a good thing,” said parent Brandon Harris. “It’s going to give the students a day of break during the week and the teachers as well.”

Others don’t think it’s convenient for parents who work five days a week.

“I know teachers work really hard and they take a lot of work home with them,” said parent Annalisa Baker. “Will it help them? I’m sure it would. At the same time it has always been five days a week, so why change it now?”

