Missouri Attorney General sues roofing company after On Your Side Investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Following an On Your Side Investigation, the Missouri Attorney General sued a roofing company that suddenly closed.

You might remember last spring, KY3′s Ashley Reynolds told you about Love Our Roof in south Springfield. Customers say they paid deposits and no work was done. With no warning, the company shut its doors. Investigators say Love Our Roof made ‘false promises’ and was ‘deceptive’. The Missouri Attorney General wants the business owners to give refunds totaling more than $57,000 and pay penalties.

Love Our Roof has not filed a response.

On Your Side will have more on the lawsuit Thursday on KY3 News @ 6 p.m.

