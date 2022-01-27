Ozark, Mo. mayor announces building permit for Whataburger franchise
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Whataburger is eyeing another community in the Ozarks.
Mayor Bradley Jackson announced on his Facebook page operators of the fast-food restaurant asked for a building permit for the city of Ozark.
This becomes the second building permit for the popular franchise around the Springfield area. In late 2021, Whataburger announced plans for a restaurant in Republic.
Whataburger has recently expanded into Missouri, opening new restaurants in the Kansas City area. It has multiple locations in northwest Arkansas.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.