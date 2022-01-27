Advertisement

Ozark, Mo. mayor announces building permit for Whataburger franchise

(Gray-TV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Whataburger is eyeing another community in the Ozarks.

Mayor Bradley Jackson announced on his Facebook page operators of the fast-food restaurant asked for a building permit for the city of Ozark.

This becomes the second building permit for the popular franchise around the Springfield area. In late 2021, Whataburger announced plans for a restaurant in Republic.

Whataburger has recently expanded into Missouri, opening new restaurants in the Kansas City area. It has multiple locations in northwest Arkansas.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HyVee in Springfield hands out N95 respirators through federal program.
Should you reuse an N95 mask? Here’s what to keep in mind if you decide to reuse it
The sheriff’s office’s crime scene unit is set up outside the home.
Woman found dead in home south of Springfield identified
Edward Martinez
Springfield man facing 22 more charges, accused of sexually abusing young girls for decades
Sarah Pasco murder suspects
2 of 9 charged with Lawrence County woman’s murder sentenced to decades in prison
Police are investigating a deadly crash on Sunday in Springfield.
OTC professor dies from injuries in a single-car crash on Sunday

Latest News

This service animal puppy has been missing for three months
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Woman fears her service animal Pit Bull was stolen to use for dog fighting
Law enforcement worked to clear several non-injury crashes.
Roads in the Ozarks turned slick Thursday morning after light round of snow
The Arkansas Dept. of Health is urging the public to receive both Covid-19 vaccinations and a...
Watch: Arkansas Dept. of Health discusses spike in Covid-19 hospitalizations
The crash happened around the 8 a.m. hour near Campbell and Catalpa north of Parkview High...
Driver loses control on slick road, crashes into home in Springfield