Ozark, Mo. mayor announces building permit for Whataburger franchise

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Whataburger is eyeing another community in the Ozarks.

Mayor Bradley Jackson announced on his Facebook page operators of the fast-food restaurant asked for a building permit for the city of Ozark.

This becomes the second building permit for the popular franchise around the Springfield area. In late 2021, Whataburger announced plans for a restaurant in Republic.

Whataburger has recently expanded into Missouri, opening new restaurants in the Kansas City area. It has multiple locations in northwest Arkansas.

