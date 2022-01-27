Roads in the Ozarks turned slick Thursday morning after light round of snow

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A light round of snow in the Ozarks early Thursday morning turned roads slick for the morning commute. By midday, the slick roads turned wet.

Law enforcement worked to clear several non-injury crashes. The crashes tied up traffic for a short time on several roads.

Colten Harris, the Superintendent of streets for Springfield Public Works, said the crews did not pretreat the roads with salt. They started going out with snowplow at 4 a.m. Harris says unpredictable weather makes snow response difficult.

“There’s a lot of factors that you got to kind of think of and then it all depends on what the weather does,” said Harris. “The best thing that we can do is really just try to see what the conditions are going to be and then address them in real-time.”

Harris said crews will monitor the streets and will change plans accordingly for future weather as it may be slick come nightfall as well.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.