Advertisement

Roads in the Ozarks turned slick Thursday morning after light round of snow

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A light round of snow in the Ozarks early Thursday morning turned roads slick for the morning commute. By midday, the slick roads turned wet.

Law enforcement worked to clear several non-injury crashes. The crashes tied up traffic for a short time on several roads.

Colten Harris, the Superintendent of streets for Springfield Public Works, said the crews did not pretreat the roads with salt. They started going out with snowplow at 4 a.m.  Harris says unpredictable weather makes snow response difficult.

“There’s a lot of factors that you got to kind of think of and then it all depends on what the weather does,” said Harris. “The best thing that we can do is really just try to see what the conditions are going to be and then address them in real-time.”

Harris said crews will monitor the streets and will change plans accordingly for future weather as it may be slick come nightfall as well.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HyVee in Springfield hands out N95 respirators through federal program.
Should you reuse an N95 mask? Here’s what to keep in mind if you decide to reuse it
The sheriff’s office’s crime scene unit is set up outside the home.
Woman found dead in home south of Springfield identified
Edward Martinez
Springfield man facing 22 more charges, accused of sexually abusing young girls for decades
Sarah Pasco murder suspects
2 of 9 charged with Lawrence County woman’s murder sentenced to decades in prison
Police are investigating a deadly crash on Sunday in Springfield.
OTC professor dies from injuries in a single-car crash on Sunday

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Spinach & Sausage Gnocchi
Taste of the Ozarks: Spinach & Sausage Gnocchi
Taste of the Ozarks: Spinach & Sausage Gnocchi
Sen. Roy Blunt/Missouri
Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt discusses election reform
Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt discusses election reform
Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt discusses election reform
Roads in the Ozarks turned slick Thursday morning after light round of snow