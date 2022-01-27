Springfield, Mo. couple sentenced for participating in Jan. 6 riot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield, Mo. couple who participated in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol apologized and said they got caught up in the crowd and former President Donald Trump’s urging them to march that day.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on Thursday sentenced Zachary Wilson to 45 days of home detention and Kelsey Wilson to 30 days, along with 60 hours of community service. They also must each pay $500 in restitution for damage done to the Capitol. The couple pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Agents arrested Kelsey Kilson in August. Agents arrested Zachary Wilson in February. Investigators say an anonymous tipster informed the FBI Zachary Wilson had posted on his Facebook account saying he had entered the Capitol. The tipster submitted a screenshot of the post, which had tagged Kelsey Wilson. In the screenshot of the Facebook post, Zachary Wilson appears to comment on a post asking if he went inside with “first ones in !! !! First thing we found was Pelosi’s office.” FBI officials checked for the post in January, but say it had been taken down and Wilson’s account had been deactivated at an unknown date.

The FBI interviewed Zachary Wilson on Jan. 20. The FBI says Wilson recorded an 18-second video of Pelosi’s office. During an interview, Wilson stated he entered Capitol because he wanted his “voice to be heard,” but added he did not destroy property.

Two days later, the FBI received information that Kelsey Wilson and a second individual had accompanied Zachary Wilson on the trip to Washington D.C. The second individual says they waited on the grounds but did not enter, according to court records. That individual had showed pictures of Zachary and Kelsey Wilson to the FBI.

On Jan. 23, the FBI received a DVD from Capitol Police showing Zachary and Kelsey Wilson walking down a hallway. Authorities say Kelsey was wearing clothing in the surveillance video that matched with the photos, while she had “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” flag wrapped around her. She was also wearing a face covering and a black, gold and white beanie, per court records. The FBI reviewed additional surveillance video in February, which showed both Zachary and Kelsey Wilson walking around the rotunda of the capitol. Zachary Wilson was arrested Feb. 19 in connection to the Capitol breach. Agents said she spent time in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Kelsey Wilson did not have a criminal history or mental health treatment.

Thousands stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was meeting to vote to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral win. Five people died in the riot.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.