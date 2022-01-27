Taste of the Ozarks: Spinach & Sausage Gnocchi

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a warm, hearty soup for those cold days.

Spinach & Sausage Gnocchi

Ingredients:

•1 package (16 ounces) potato gnocchi

•2 tablespoons olive oil

•1 package (12 ounces) fully cooked Italian sausage links, halved and sliced

•2 shallots, finely chopped

•2 garlic cloves, minced

•1 cup white wine or chicken broth

•1 tablespoon cornstarch

•1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth

•3 cups fresh baby spinach

•1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

•1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1. Cook gnocchi according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; cook sausage and shallots until sausage is browned and shallots are tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer.

2. Stir in wine. Bring to a boil; cook until liquid is reduced by half, 3-4 minutes. In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and broth until smooth; stir into the sausage mixture. Return to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Add spinach and cream; cook and stir until spinach is wilted.

3. Drain gnocchi; add to pan and heat through. Sprinkle with cheese.

