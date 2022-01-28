Advertisement

4 arrested in Douglas County drug bust, infant taken into state custody

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Douglas County deputies arrested four people Wednesday night after recovering methamphetamine and marijuana in a drug bust.

A one-month-old infant, tied to two of the four arrested, was taken into state’s custody after deputies seized illegal drugs.

Deputies arrested the following suspects:

  • Gary Collins, 58, of Cabool, MO
  • Darren Collins, 52, of West Plains, MO
  • Ryan Davis, 28, of Cabool, MO
  • Sadie Rutz, 21, of Cabool, MO

A task force served a search warrant Wednesday in northern Douglas County on N. 181 Hwy. A warrant had been issued for all four suspects, all who were charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Davis and Rutz both also face charges for endangering the welfare of a child. They have been ordered to follow directives from children’s division on contact with the child in state custody.

The task force consisted of Douglas County deputies, Ozark County deputies and Ava police officers who work to prevent trafficking, distribution and possession of illegal drugs.

