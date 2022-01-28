Advertisement

Arkansas lawmakers hear report on medical marijuana tracking

Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT)
Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas lawmakers received a report Thursday about work being done to improve the tracking of medical marijuana in the state from the point of production to the point of sale.

The Arkansas Legislative Council’s Medical Marijuana Oversight Subcommittee met to discuss the issue and heard from several people about the process. The state currently uses a Florida-based company, BioTrack, to help with the process.

The state created the Arkansas State Traceability Enforcement Monitoring System, or ARSTEMS, to require any licensee to report activity involving the production, transportation, and sale of medical marijuana, the system’s website noted.

At the meeting, officials said there were about 65 issues brought to the attention of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Division in recent months. Of those, 41 have been completed, with the remaining being addressed.

Lawmakers were told company officials expect the remaining problems to be solved within 90 days.

Lawmakers were also told that right now, there appear to be no problems with infrastructure or IT concerns with the website.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HyVee in Springfield hands out N95 respirators through federal program.
Should you reuse an N95 mask? Here’s what to keep in mind if you decide to reuse it
The sheriff’s office’s crime scene unit is set up outside the home.
Woman found dead in home south of Springfield identified
Sarah Pasco murder suspects
2 of 9 charged with Lawrence County woman’s murder sentenced to decades in prison
Edward Martinez
Springfield man facing 22 more charges, accused of sexually abusing young girls for decades
Police are investigating a deadly crash on Sunday in Springfield.
OTC professor dies from injuries in a single-car crash on Sunday

Latest News

Man injured in Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion
Court documents read business was deceptive.
Missouri Attorney General sues Springfield roofing company after On Your Side Investigation
HOUSE BILL 1603 would require those convicted of first-degree child molestation to wear an...
Missouri house bill would require sex offenders to wear ankle monitoring bracelet while relocating
Missouri house bill would require sex offenders to wear ankle monitoring bracelet while relocating