CATCH-A-CROOK: Woman chases after car thief in southern Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

3000 block of South Jonathan Avenue 5:30 a.m. January 25, 2022 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives are investigating a vehicle theft caught on a home security camera in southern Greene County. The crime happened early Tuesday morning in the 3000 block of South Jonathan Avenue near Highway FF and Highway 160. Deputies went to the neighborhood to investigate a call about suspicious men walking in the area. They claimed to have run out of gas.

Deputies say the thief would face charges of car theft and assault (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Shortly after the report, a woman called 911 at around 5:30 a.m. She said a man had stolen her jeep after she left it running in her driveway. The woman told investigators the driver’s door wouldn’t stay latched, so she went back into the house to get something to fix it. That’s when her outdoor security camera captured a man stealing the jeep. The video shows the woman running after the vehicle. You can hear her screaming. The man bumps her with the jeep before taking off down the street. Deputy Paige Rippee says the woman did not suffer any injuries. If the thief is identified, he would face charges of vehicle theft and fourth-degree assault.

Police recovered the vehicle Wednesday morning on the north side of Springfield. Officers found the jeep hidden in the woods near I-44 and Glenstone. If you recognize the man or have any information on the crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.