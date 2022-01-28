City of Harrison, Ark. forms special committee to address the homeless population

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison, under the direction of Mayor Jerry Jackson, is forming a special committee to combat growing homeless concerns in the community.

City leaders announced the move Thursday night at the Harrison City Council meeting. The invite-only committee will consist of eight members who will meet regularly to discuss concerns of the homeless population and have four months to devise a plan of action.

A break-in at the Harrison Youth Center late Wednesday evening was later found to be two homeless individuals seeking shelter from the cold. The city has multiple warming stations that typically don’t open unless the temperature drops below freezing.

“What we’re dealing with right now is the group that might have mental issues or a drug addiction,” said Mayor Jackson. “So we have our share and I think because we are a small town, it’s a little more obvious here.”

Since House of Hope began operation in Harrison more than a decade ago, it has assisted many locals with job and housing placement. The task is becoming quite large, as several lifetime locals say the population has continued to grow, most noticeably in the last five to ten years.

”We serve two hot meals a day, we serve breakfast and lunch,” explained House of Hope executive director William Tollett. “We work with housing placement for those that are homeless. So it’s either getting them into housing if they’re on the streets or keeping them in housing so they don’t end up on the street.“

”They need to be in a larger city, they need to have the facilities that can deal with mental issues,” said Mayor Jackson. “They need to have 24-hour living support. We don’t have that here.”

After several business and community members voiced concerns in recent months, city leaders feel something has to be done before worse consequences take place.

”Several come inside and try to get food for free, take chips and try to run out the door,” said Tony Valentine, the owner of T’s BBQ near downtown. “We had several discussions with the police department because of those issues. But I think it’s more of the lack of respect more than anything.”

”We do not want something to happen and then say, we should have done something,” said Mayor Jackson. “We’re going to discuss possible solutions and then research what other cities like us have done that have proven effective and beneficial.”

The eight-member committee has not been finalized yet. Mayor Jackson says it has been well received and already has enough interest to fill each committee seat.

