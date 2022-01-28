Advertisement

Dickerson Park Zoo’s Animal Hospital treating bald eagle with lead poisoning

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dickerson Park Zoo’s Animal Hospital in Springfield is treating a bald eagle with lead poisoning and working to nurse it back to health.

A homeowner in southwest Missouri recently contacted conservation agents when they spotted the eagle and reported that it was unable to fly.

Ozark Region Protection Captain Gerald Smith responded to the area to safely capture the eagle. While the eagle had no apparent injuries, Smith took it to the Dickerson Park Zoo Hospital.

Medical staff drew blood from the eagle, which was diagnosed with lead poisoning. The Missouri Department of Conservation say it’s unclear what exactly caused the lead poisoning at this time or when it may have happened.

Dickerson Park Zoo has treated several eagles in the past to help them safely return to the wild, most recently in 2019.

If you spot an eagle unable to fly, call your local MDC office or local conservation agent.

