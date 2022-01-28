Houston, Mo. police launch death investigation

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Houston Police Department has launched a death investigation Thursday night in Texas County.

An investigation is underway after officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Sommerfield Drive for a late Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for the Houston Police Department did not confirm how many people died or if anyone was arrested in the investigation. However, police do not believe public in any danger.

Details are limited. The Houston Police Department is expecting to provide new information Friday morning. We will update as more information becomes available.

