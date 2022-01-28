Judge rules Missouri AG’s lawsuit against SPS over critical race theory must be resubmitted

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge hearing the lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools over alleged Sunshine Law violations regarding critical race theory has ruled that the lawsuit must be amended and resubmitted.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed the lawsuit against SPS on Nov. 16. His office had previously requested public records from the school district relating to critical race theory.

According to court records, Greene County Circuit Judge Mark Powell has given Schmitt 20 days to file an amended complaint. The ruling came Thursday following several motions in the case.

The lawsuit filed on Nov. 16 alleges, “Springfield Public Schools violated the law by demanding a deposit for items or services other than copies as a precondition to making public records available to the Attorney General’s Office.”

The original lawsuit asked the court to issue a judgment declaring the Springfield Public Schools violated the Sunshine Law, ordering the Springfield Public Schools to release all responsive records to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, and ordering $1,000 in civil penalties for any knowing violation under the Sunshine Law.

