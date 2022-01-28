Advertisement

Judge rules Missouri AG’s lawsuit against SPS over critical race theory must be resubmitted

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge hearing the lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools over alleged Sunshine Law violations regarding critical race theory has ruled that the lawsuit must be amended and resubmitted.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed the lawsuit against SPS on Nov. 16. His office had previously requested public records from the school district relating to critical race theory.

According to court records, Greene County Circuit Judge Mark Powell has given Schmitt 20 days to file an amended complaint. The ruling came Thursday following several motions in the case.

The lawsuit filed on Nov. 16 alleges, “Springfield Public Schools violated the law by demanding a deposit for items or services other than copies as a precondition to making public records available to the Attorney General’s Office.”

The original lawsuit asked the court to issue a judgment declaring the Springfield Public Schools violated the Sunshine Law, ordering the Springfield Public Schools to release all responsive records to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, and ordering $1,000 in civil penalties for any knowing violation under the Sunshine Law.

For previous coverage of the lawsuit and the statement from Springfield Public Schools, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HyVee in Springfield hands out N95 respirators through federal program.
Should you reuse an N95 mask? Here’s what to keep in mind if you decide to reuse it
The sheriff’s office’s crime scene unit is set up outside the home.
Woman found dead in home south of Springfield identified
Sarah Pasco murder suspects
2 of 9 charged with Lawrence County woman’s murder sentenced to decades in prison
Edward Martinez
Springfield man facing 22 more charges, accused of sexually abusing young girls for decades
Police are investigating a deadly crash on Sunday in Springfield.
OTC professor dies from injuries in a single-car crash on Sunday

Latest News

Monett High School.
‘Dear Martin’ author responds to book controversy in Monett
Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT)
Arkansas lawmakers hear report on medical marijuana tracking
Man injured in Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion
Court documents read business was deceptive.
Missouri Attorney General sues Springfield roofing company after On Your Side Investigation