Kearney Street redevelopment plan makes progress with new developments

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield city leaders say a redevelopment plan for Kearney Street, first approved in 2017, continues to move forward.

The corner of Kearney Street and Glenstone Avenue is about to look a little different with demolition of the Springfield Inn will begin next week. The demolition is part of the KEARNEY STREET CORRIDOR REDEVELOPMENT PLAN.

Developers are still deciding what business will replace the Springfield Inn.

“The city has taken some additional measures to try to bring retail back to Kearney Street,” said Sarah Kerner, City of Springfield Director of Economic Development. “I feel like we’ve seen some movement in that regard. I mean, really the Kearney and Glenstone corner has seen a lot of redevelopment. I think the hotel there that’s kind of like the last remaining corner to be redeveloped is going to be demolished here pretty soon, so that’s exciting.”

The plan offers a tax abatement to business owners who meet certain requirements for helping redevelop the area. Several new businesses are popping up along former route 66 including Corwin Dodge, Big Shots Golf, and McBee’s Coffee and Car Wash.

“When we held public meetings with folks that live near Kearney Street, they said they wanted family-friendly entertainment, sit-down dining, and shopping opportunities on the north side of town,” said Kerner. “There are still a lot of residential neighborhoods that surround that area, as well as the outlying communities to the north, that could be very well served by redeveloped retail in that area.”

The plan began back in 2017 as a way to bring businesses to the north side of town. Part of the plan is to demolish vacant buildings in poor condition to make improvements to the area.

“Some of the reasons, other than the condition of the building, that the area was found blighted, were many properties had multiple curb cuts and driveways,” said Kerner. “It causes a higher number of crashes than would normally be expected there.”

