Man injured in Lake of the Ozarks fire

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Gravois Mills was injured in a fire and explosion on a boat at Lake of the Ozarks.

A report by the Missouri Highway Patrol states Jeffrey Bonnell, 53, was operating a barge when the fire started. He was taken to Lake Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

It happened around 9:45 am at the 7.5 mile marker of the Gravois arm of the lake.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

