Missouri Highway Patrol asks for your help to identify woman’s body found my MoDOT mowers

Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WINONA, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol asks for your help in identifying a woman’s body found near Winona.

MoDOT mowers found the body in a ditch on U.S. 60 in early January 12.

Investigators consider the case a homicide. Investigators say the woman probably died two weeks earlier. They describe the woman as around the age of 60-years-old with salt and pepper hair and two tattoos. Investigators say she was wearing blue jeans and a Harley Davidson T-shirt. Sheriff Darren Brawley says she had no visible signs of trauma.

Contact the Missouri Highway Patrol or Shannon County Sheriff if you have any information for investigators.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

