Nixa School District goes virtual for 2 days to reset

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -The Nixa School District began two days of virtual instruction Friday after numerous illnesses spread throughout the district.

Chief Communication Officer for Nixa Public Schools Zac Rantz says crews will deep clean in classrooms every night so students can safely return to class on Tuesday.

“We have been doing our UV light machines across the district,” said Rantz. “They’re going through buildings and classrooms right now sanitizing those and that’ll happen this weekend and all day today.”

Air purification machines have been running through different parts of the building as well.

”That actually takes a building or classroom to surgical-grade air purification,” said Rantz.

Rantz says the past few weeks the large number of absences caught up with the district.

”Omicron is a very fast-moving variant and it would go through a classroom fairly quickly or school fairly quickly, but you wouldn’t see everybody out you would see a few kids,” Rantz said.

By going virtual for two days it will allow teachers and students to reset.

”(We) really figure out where their kids are and give those enrichment lessons for a couple of days,” he said. “When the Omicron variant dies off in this area we’re able to pick up and go forward.”

Students have been given packets for the virtual learning days or will complete their work online. The school also offered childcare to first responders and healthcare workers.

”We know that our local hospitals are strapped and we wanted to make sure that was not another strain on our community by pulling them out just because they needed childcare,” said Rantz.

He says as students return to school, he encourages them to mask up if they would like to, maintain good hand hygiene, and follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to minimize the spread.

