Police car hit during a chase in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A driver hit a police car during a chase Friday morning.

The chase started shortly after midnight near Chestnut Expressway and National Avenue when officers saw a stolen pickup truck. The driver took off westbound on Chestnut then drove onto I-44 before they returned to Springfield where the chase went on several streets.

Spike strips damaged the tires before the driver crashed into the patrol car that was blocking traffic at Kansas and Division. The chase finally ended at Kansas and Nichols about an hour after it started.

The driver and a passenger are now in custody. No officers were hurt in the chase.

