Police investigate crash involving car, moped in north Springfield

Police responded to the crash around 6:30 a.m. at Kearney and Homewood Avenue.
Police responded to the crash around 6:30 a.m. at Kearney and Homewood Avenue.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a driver of a moped survived a crash involving a car in north Springfield Friday morning.

Police responded to the crash around 6:30 a.m. at Kearney and Homewood Avenue. Investigators say the driver did not see the moped on a hill on Kearney.

The other driver did not suffer any injuries.

