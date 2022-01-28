Police investigate crash involving car, moped in north Springfield
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a driver of a moped survived a crash involving a car in north Springfield Friday morning.
Police responded to the crash around 6:30 a.m. at Kearney and Homewood Avenue. Investigators say the driver did not see the moped on a hill on Kearney.
The other driver did not suffer any injuries.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.