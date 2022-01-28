Three hospitalized after two semis crash, lithium batteries lead to fire on I-44 near Rolla

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Three people are hospitalized after a crash overnight Thursday near Rolla involving two semi-trailers, one which was hauling lithium batteries that led to a fire.

One person is being treated for serious injuries, while two others are being treated for moderate injuries. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 44 near mile marker 184.

Investigators say one semi-truck heading westbound crossed over the median and overturned in the eastbound lanes. A second truck trailer traveling eastbound struck the overturned vehicle and crashed into a different median.

The truck that initially overturned was carrying 33 Lithium ion batteries that weighed 1,000 pounds and were designed for Chevy Volt cars. These batteries were scattered around the median and east bound lane before the second semi crashed.

“There were some challenges working with the lithium ion batteries, but our team is well trained and skilled and was able to quickly extinguish the fire,” said the City of Rolla Fire & Rescue team via Facebook.

Investigators say the driver of the second truck struck several of the batteries and pushed them into the median, which caused them to catch on fire. Emergency crews responded to the scene quickly and extinguished the fire with help from Rolla Rural Fire District tanker.

The city’s fire personnel worked to free the victims from the vehicles, extinguish the fire and provide hazardous material support on I-44 for four hours until the roadway was cleared. No emergency responders were hurt.

Two victims were sent to Phelps Health, while one of the drivers was flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.

