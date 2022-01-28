What lead up to Springfield School Board’s vote on mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Today at 11 a.m., the Springfield School Board will consider a temporary mask mandate for students. There is already a mask requirement for staff and visitors. If approved, the mandate would begin on Monday, January 31st, and end on February 18th. The special session starts at 11 a.m. at the Kraft Administrative Center.

There have been a lot of changes in the district since the school year started... from the mandate being dropped to sickness causing students to go to virtual learning this week. Here’s a quick recap of what has led up to the meeting.

To get a clear picture we need to go back to the start of the school year in August. At that point, masks were required for students and staff, and students were in-person five days a week. In December, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent letters to school districts statewide, telling them in part to quote, “rescind and cease enforcement and publicizing of public health orders, mask mandates, quarantine orders, or other orders.” Later in December, Springfield Public Schools announced the mask mandate would be removed on January 4th, when students returned after Christmas Break. District officials told KY3 at the time that the decision was consistent with their original plan to drop the mandate in January, just a little earlier. Then, the current Covid-19 surge that has now caused several schools to close hit the Ozarks. On January 14th, the district announced a mask requirement for staff and visitors, but not for students. There had been more than 500 cases of Covid-19 in three days at that point. According to the district, there ended up being more than 1800 cases - in a two-week period. From the 18th through the 24th, schools in the district were out completely, with no virtual learning. Then, students district-wide moved to virtual learning Tuesday through Friday of this week. That brings us to today when the board will continue bringing the mask requirement for students back. Some parents want the requirement -- but others do not.

“I think that they should vote to have it,” says parent Tamika Osby. “I think that that would keep a lot of people safer from getting sick. Even for the people that have the vaccine, I still feel we should still wear it.”

“I don’t feel that Springfield Public Schools should be able to dictate whether our children are wearing masks or not in the classroom,” says parent Brittany Yarnton. “I think that should be up to the children and their parents.

There will not be a public comment period in this morning’s meeting. Stephen Hall with the district explains this is a normal policy for special sessions. If you decide to attend in person, masks are required. That meeting will be live-streamed at KY3.com and on the KY3 Facebook page.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.