Advertisement

Whataburger eyes two new Springfield locations

(Gray-TV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield could be home to two new Whataburger locations in the future.

Future Whataburger locations could include restaurants at 2337 N Glenstone Ave. near Kearney Street and 3880 W Sunshine St. near West Bypass.

Cora Scott, Springfield’s Director of Public Information & Civic Engagement, says the city’s building development services is tracking these two Whataburger projects.

If building permits are approved for both locations, the Springfield area could welcome four Whatabruger franchises. In late 2021, Whataburger announced plans for a restaurant in Republic. On Thursday afternoon, Ozark Mayor Bradley Jackson announced operators of the fast-food restaurant asked for a building permit.

Whataburger has recently expanded into Missouri, opening new restaurants in the Kansas City area. It has multiple locations in northwest Arkansas. The Texas-based fast food chain has nearly 1,000 locations across 12 states.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal grand jury has indicted seven southwest Missouri residents for roles in a conspiracy...
7 Springfield, Rogersville residents charged for conspiracy involving thousands of stolen catalytic converters
Sarah Pasco murder suspects
2 of 9 charged with Lawrence County woman’s murder sentenced to decades in prison
HyVee in Springfield hands out N95 respirators through federal program.
Should you reuse an N95 mask? Here’s what to keep in mind if you decide to reuse it
Ozark, Mo. mayor announces building permit for Whataburger franchise
If convicted, Katelyn Hester, 26, could be facing a sentence of up to four years in prison.
Former Forsyth, Mo. school employee charged with sexual contact with student

Latest News

He is wanted for felony hit and run
US Marshals adopt Alex Reed case in Laclede County; Reed remains wanted
Nixa School District goes virtual for 2 days to reset
Springfield School Board decides against temporary masking policy
Springfield School Board decides against temporary masking policy
The City of Harrison announced Thursday it will form a special committee, under the direction...
City of Harrison, Ark. forms special committee to address the homeless population