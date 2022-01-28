Whataburger eyes two new Springfield locations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield could be home to two new Whataburger locations in the future.

Future Whataburger locations could include restaurants at 2337 N Glenstone Ave. near Kearney Street and 3880 W Sunshine St. near West Bypass.

Cora Scott, Springfield’s Director of Public Information & Civic Engagement, says the city’s building development services is tracking these two Whataburger projects.

If building permits are approved for both locations, the Springfield area could welcome four Whatabruger franchises. In late 2021, Whataburger announced plans for a restaurant in Republic. On Thursday afternoon, Ozark Mayor Bradley Jackson announced operators of the fast-food restaurant asked for a building permit.

Whataburger has recently expanded into Missouri, opening new restaurants in the Kansas City area. It has multiple locations in northwest Arkansas. The Texas-based fast food chain has nearly 1,000 locations across 12 states.

