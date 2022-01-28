Advertisement

On Your Side: What to buy in February

Mostly Chocolates
Mostly Chocolates(KOTA KEVN)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(KY3) - There are lovely deals in February. Here’s what to buy this month.

Chocolate

Let’s start with the obvious. This is the best time of the year to buy chocolate. You’ll see the lowest prices on February 15. If you have the discipline, buy a lot. Then freeze it.

Perfumes and soaps

Following Cupid’s holiday, now’s a good time to stock up on beauty products. You’ll save on perfumes and soaps.

Jewelry

It’s also a great time to buy jewelry for your sweetheart. You won’t see mark-offs like this until next year. Think ahead. Maybe buy that anniversary gift now and hide it until the big day.

Entertainment system

Watch the Super Bowl and Olympics on KY3 with a new entertainment system. These are not the Black Friday TV sales. We’re talking all the bells and whistles, high-end luxury for your home.

Presidents Day sales

What goes great with a brand new TV? A nice chair. Perhaps a recliner. Presidents Day sales are just around the corner. Save on big-ticket items like furniture, appliances, and mattresses. Here’s a pro tip when it comes to finding a green, environmentally friendly, mattress.

“Don’t be fooled by a mattress that’s labeled natural. There’s no formal certification for what natural means. And a mattress can also be labeled organic even if it only has a small amount of organic material,” said Paul Hope with Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports says a reliable label is the Global Organic Textile Standard. It requires the materials used in a mattress to contain a minimum amount of certified organic materials and ensures that no hazardous chemical flame retardants and polyurethane foam were used to make a mattress.

When it comes to those appliances, you’ll get a good deal, but be patient. Expect delivery delays. Understand your warranty.

Also, if you file your taxes, buy that software now. Prices will only go up as the April deadline approaches.

