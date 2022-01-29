Advertisement

$426 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in California

Someone is holding the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket after Friday night's drawing.
Someone is holding the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket after Friday night's drawing.(Mega Millions via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Southern California is the lucky winner of the $426 million jackpot prize.

The California State Lottery says a single ticket sold at a Chevron gas station in the Woodlands Hills section of Los Angeles matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

The winner is yet to be known and lottery officials say the ticket holder has one year to come forward.

The winning numbers drawn were 3, 16, 25, 44 and 55. The Mega ball was 13.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a deadly crash Friday night in Republic city limits.
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol asks for your help to identify woman’s body found by MoDOT mowers
Springfield School Board
Springfield School Board votes against temporary masking mandate
Whataburger eyes two new Springfield locations
Police investigate murder-suicide in Houston, Mo.
Police in Houston, Mo. investigating a murder-suicide

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
Report: Tom Brady to retire after 22 seasons
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during...
REPORTS: Tom Brady retiring after 22-year NFL career
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Springfield police: Officer fatally shoots armed man after disturbance at apartment complex
Apperley has also been offered a total of 1.5 million dollars in scholarships from various...
La. high school student gets accepted into 37 colleges