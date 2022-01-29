Advertisement

Branson named among top trending US destinations in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards

(ky3)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson finished among the top trending U.S. destinations in Tripadvisor’s latest list, which is based on results from the company’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

The list ranked Branson as the third-top trending destination in the list, falling only behind Charleston, South Carolina, and the Island of Hawaii.

Tripadvisor recognizes Branson for its variety of shows, attractions and outdoor activities

“Branson has limitless possibilities for a memorable vacation,” said Tripadvisor in a review of the city. “While visiting you can: attend star-studded performances at Branson’s many live shows; enjoy Silver Dollar City, one of the world’s top theme parks; take in the beauty and adventure of the Ozark Mountains and three pristine lakes; play some of the best golf in the Midwest; visit museums highlighting the area’s rich history and culture; relax at spas and resorts; and shop at Branson’s many boutiques, galleries and outlets.”

The Tripadvisor list also ranked worldwide destinations. Majorca of the Balearic Islands was named the top trending destination in the world.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a deadly crash Friday night in Republic city limits.
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol asks for your help to identify woman’s body found by MoDOT mowers
Springfield School Board
Springfield School Board votes against temporary masking mandate
Whataburger eyes two new Springfield locations
Police investigate murder-suicide in Houston, Mo.
Police in Houston, Mo. investigating a murder-suicide

Latest News

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during...
REPORTS: Tom Brady retiring after 22-year NFL career
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Springfield police: Officer fatally shoots armed man after disturbance at apartment complex
4 killed, including 2 children, in Hot Springs, Ark. house fire
Springfield Community Gardens hosts community-supported agriculture workshop at Millsap Farms