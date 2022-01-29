Branson named among top trending US destinations in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson finished among the top trending U.S. destinations in Tripadvisor’s latest list, which is based on results from the company’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

The list ranked Branson as the third-top trending destination in the list, falling only behind Charleston, South Carolina, and the Island of Hawaii.

Tripadvisor recognizes Branson for its variety of shows, attractions and outdoor activities

“Branson has limitless possibilities for a memorable vacation,” said Tripadvisor in a review of the city. “While visiting you can: attend star-studded performances at Branson’s many live shows; enjoy Silver Dollar City, one of the world’s top theme parks; take in the beauty and adventure of the Ozark Mountains and three pristine lakes; play some of the best golf in the Midwest; visit museums highlighting the area’s rich history and culture; relax at spas and resorts; and shop at Branson’s many boutiques, galleries and outlets.”

The Tripadvisor list also ranked worldwide destinations. Majorca of the Balearic Islands was named the top trending destination in the world.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.