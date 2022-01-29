Britt Reid’s DUI trial date postponed until September

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid’s trial on a felony driving while intoxicated charge has been postponed until at least September.

Reid’s trial was scheduled for April but was rescheduled on Friday to Sept. 26.

Reid, the son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, was charged after a Feb. 4, 2021, crash near Arrowhead Stadium that critically injured a 5-year-old girl. Reid pleaded not guilty in June.

The trial was rescheduled after discussion during a brief hearing Friday concerning the availability of toxicology reports and some expert witnesses.

