Advertisement

Chair of NGA, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, highlights computer science education during Winter Meeting

The Arkansas Republican said improving computer science skills is a “national security issue.”
Chair of NGA, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, highlights computer science education during Winter Meeting
Chair of NGA, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, highlights computer science education during Winter Meeting
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The National Governors Association Winter Meeting is back in Washington, D.C. this year. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) said his main focus during his term as chairman is to advance computer science education across the country.

Hutchinson calls it a national security issue and essential for innovation.

“We’re going to lead in training the talent for the digital age,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

Arkansas requires all students to take computer science education in order to graduate high school. Hutchinson is hoping other states will start to follow suit, as he stresses the importance of shaping the next generation of technology leaders.

“We want them to have understanding of ethical responsibilities and issues around it. Data privacy, we want them to understand the future of blockchain,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “All of these are areas students need to be exposed to.”

He said the governors are also taking time to collaborate and talk through current national issues like unemployment, inflation, infrastructure and the pandemic. He added this event allows governors from both sides of the aisle to find common ground and plan for the year ahead.

The winter meeting will conclude on Sunday, where President Biden is expected to attend a dinner.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a deadly crash Friday night in Republic city limits.
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol asks for your help to identify woman’s body found by MoDOT mowers
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Whataburger eyes two new Springfield locations
Springfield School Board
Springfield School Board votes against temporary masking mandate

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court hears Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign finance law challenge
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
Proposed bill could require new drivers to take driver's education course
Missouri lawmaker proposes bill requiring new drivers to complete a driver’s education program
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
Three candidates including two state senators have already announced that they're running for...
2 Missouri state senators, ER doctor among early candidates to replace Billy Long in U.S. House