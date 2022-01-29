CoxHealth treating nearly 200 COVID-19 patients across SWMO; January sets record for monthly admissions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly 200 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 at CoxHealth facilities around the Ozarks region as of Saturday, Jan. 29.

CoxHealth entered the weekend treating 197 COVID-19 patients, which breaks a record of 187 virus patients that the health system treated last summer at the peak of the Delta variant.

CEO Steve Edwards noted Friday that this January marked the highest number of COVID-19 admissions for CoxHealth hospitals since the beginning of the pandemic. The health system reports 722 admissions so far in January, nearly 100 more than any other month over the last two years.

197 Covid+ inpatients, a record. ⬆️



Symptomatic positivity 40.76%. ⬇️



Below is a graph of Covid admissions by month. At 722, we are in the highest amount of admissions since the beginning of the pandemic.⬆️



Testing data shows signs we may have crested. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tnz54198yZ — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) January 28, 2022

In a Jan. 8 video update, Edwards projected that CoxHealth hospitals would reach a peak of 220-320 virus patients over a stretch of 4-6 weeks due to the Omicron variant.

Edwards noted that most CoxHealth hospitals are sufficient in items like PPE and ventilators, but some are concerned over the supply monoclonal antibodies. With a new wave ahead, Edwards says some routine care procedures could be deferred or delayed as more physicians assist with the COVID-19 response. Emergency room wait times have also increased across several hospitals in recent weeks.

Mercy, the other primary health system based in Springfield, reported a decrease in new COVID-19 patients Friday. The hospital is down to 114 virus patients, including 35 who are considered non-infectious, according to Mercy Springfield CAO Erik Frederick.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.