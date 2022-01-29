Family remembers legacy of Akers Ferry operators after father and son die from COVID-19

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a father and son known for operating Akers Ferry together in Shannon County is working to carry on the legacy of the highly-respected duo.

Eugene “Gene” Maggard and his son Marcus died earlier this month after a battle with COVID-19. Family and friends of the pair said they loved their community and helped boost tourism in Shannon County.

“I think of my brother as the captain of Akers Ferry,” Eugene Maggard’s sister Judy Maggard Stewart said. “I think of Marcus as his second mate.”

Akers Ferry has been in the Maggard family for a very long time, not just the ferry boat, but the land itself has been in the family for several generations.

“My brother Eugene has carried on the family business and the family legacy,” Judy said. “And part of that legacy is running this ferry boat.”

The ferry is just a fraction of this family’s heritage and history. It’s a heritage that made them common faces among many people in neighboring communities. Eugene and Judy Maggard’s father brought canoes, kayaks, and much more to the area.

Judy said her brother followed in their dad’s footsteps, along with his wife.

“They got involved in the tourism organizations, and they really promoted tourism for the area,” she said.

Eugene’s son Marcus also grew into the business. A few generations later, Marcus’s kids became a part of the family business.

“It’s kind of like farming and campgrounds,” said Joshua Maggard, Marcus’s son and Eugene’s grandson. “You either marry into it or you’re born into it.”

Joshua Maggard learned all the tricks and tips of the business from his father and grandfather.

“I’ve been running this ferryboat for 22 to 23 years now, since I was eight,” he said. “They taught many things over the years. One point in my life, I couldn’t wait to do this. Everybody wants to be like dad when they grow up.”

Close friends of the family describe the area as the birthplace of floating, all thanks to their vision.

“This is the oldest continually-run canoe livery in the United States,” said family friend Paul Dale. “And it’s the only one that’s run by the same family. And I love that history.”

In early January, Eugene and his son Marcus died from COVID-19 just a few days apart. The family said it has been a very tough loss, but now the grandkids want to keep the family legacy alive.

“I have every intention to moving forward as they would,” Joshua said. “And Alex, my younger brother, feels the same way. And that just keeps moving one step at a time.”

The family said Eugene won several awards for his tourism work. They also said he also advocated for Missouri legislation to improve waterway and floating safety.

