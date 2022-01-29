Advertisement

Crews working to restore hundreds of power outages in east Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews working to restore hundreds of power outages Saturday evening in east Springfield.

Springfield City Utilities reported nearly 1,300 power outages as of 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Many of these outages were reported for businesses and homes near Chestnut Expressway. Outages include sites along Chestnut from U.S. 65 to Glenstone Avenue.

A CU spokesperson tells KY3 a utility line issue led to the power outages, leading to widespread outages. Investigators previously thought a driver in east Springfield hit a utility pole.

Crews are working on repairs near the St. Louis Street and Glenstone Avenue. That utility pole is part of a feeder unit that feeds power out of a substation, leading to more outages than typical.

Drivers are advised to use caution amid the power outages. Several traffic lights along Chestnut Expressway are currently not operating. If you happen to notice this, you are asked to treat intersections with the non-working lights as a four-way stop.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

