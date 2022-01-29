Mail theft reported in Greene County amid tax season, how to keep your documents safe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mail theft seems to be a growing issue in Greene County. This time of year, authorities say thieves are swiping mail and possibly searching for sensitive tax information.

With tax season in full swing, important documents are more likely to be in one’s mailbox.

Thieves in the Greene County area are targeting mail for these documents. It’s important to be on the lookout or possibly requests documents, such as W-2 forms, online.

One Springfield woman who spoke to KY3 on the condition of anonymity had her W-2 form stolen 20 minutes after her mail was delivered. It was all caught on her Ring doorbell camera.

One Springfield woman who spoke to KY3 on the condition of anonymity had her W-2 form stolen 20 minutes after her mail was delivered. It was all caught on her Ring doorbell camera. (Photo shared to KY3 anonymously)

“This is not our fault that this happened, and it’s really irritating to have to spend all that time and money to protect my identity,” said a local women who had her W-2 form stolen. “I had to get it in the mail, so I would suggest you get informed delivery. That’s how I knew it was missing [the W-2 form].”

We found out how you can combat this growing issue and stay on high alert. Springfield Police say video cameras help situations like these.

“There are ways around this with Ring doorbell cameras that can catch these people, and at least we’d get a good ID on them,” said SPD Lt. Nelson Kibby. “If they see somebody suspicious in their neighborhood, they should call us because we will come out.”

A United States Postal Inspector shared tips with KY3.

“When there are victims of mail theft, they want to be sure to monitor their own credit,” said Paul Shade, United States Postal Inspector. “Letting us know about it gives us an avenue to be able to pursue these criminals and also be able to watch for patterns of behavior that are taking place.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.