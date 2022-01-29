Advertisement

Man killed, another man hurt in Camden County crash Friday

(Gray)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One man was killed and another man was hurt Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Camden County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that the passenger, John Johnston, 36, of Sunrise Beach, died in the crash. Next of kin have been notified. The driver survived, but was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. along Route TT, just north of Crane Cove Drive.

Investigators say the car crossed the roadway, started to skid, then crossed the center of the roadway again. The car went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Troop F, which covers several counties near the Lake of the Ozarks region, has investigated 12 deaths from crashes so far in 2022, according to MSHP.

