Police investigate deadly crash in Republic

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash Friday night in Republic city limits.

The crash happened near the intersection of State Highway ZZ and East Hines Street. Officers responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Friday.

It’s unclear how many people or cars may have been involved in the crash at this time. Police have not yet identified any victims.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

