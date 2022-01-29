Preliminary hearing postponed for James Phelps, charged in death of Cassidy Rainwater

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A preliminary hearing previously scheduled next week for James Phelps, one of two men charged in the murder of Dallas County woman Cassidy Rainwater, has been postponed.

According to court records, the next court appearance for Phelps is scheduled for Feb. 18. The decision was made during a conference call Friday, one week before Phelps was initially due in court for a preliminary hearing.

A criminal setting hearing is planned for that day to determine the next legal proceedings and when the preliminary hearing could be rescheduled.

Phelps and co-defendant Timothy Norton face first-degree murder charges after authorities recovered the human remains of Rainwater. They also face charges for kidnapping and abandonment of a corpse.

In an exclusive interview with KY3, Sheriff Scott Rice said DNA confirmed Rainwater’s flesh was found in a freezer. He said the rest of her remains were found scattered on a nearby property belonging to Bill Rainwater, Cassidy’s grandfather. Tests returned to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in December confirmed the remains matched with Rainwater.

KY3 News first broke the news of the case in mid-September. FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater.

