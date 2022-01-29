Advertisement

Record attendance at Missouri’s state parks in 2021

For the second year in a row, Roaring River State Park in Cassville was the most visited state...
For the second year in a row, Roaring River State Park in Cassville was the most visited state park in Missouri.(ky3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State parks in Missouri are proving to be more popular than ever, with record numbers of visitors.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 22.5 million people visited Missouri state parks in 2021, a nearly 7% increase from 2020 and an all-time high for the state’s 92 parks and historic sites. The state also reported a 24% increase in campsite rentals and a 17% increase in lodging units rented.

The popularity is driving the state to plan new parks, build new cabins and take other steps such as increasing internet connectivity and upgrading existing campsites.

