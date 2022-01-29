Record attendance at Missouri’s state parks in 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State parks in Missouri are proving to be more popular than ever, with record numbers of visitors.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 22.5 million people visited Missouri state parks in 2021, a nearly 7% increase from 2020 and an all-time high for the state’s 92 parks and historic sites. The state also reported a 24% increase in campsite rentals and a 17% increase in lodging units rented.

The popularity is driving the state to plan new parks, build new cabins and take other steps such as increasing internet connectivity and upgrading existing campsites.

